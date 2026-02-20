Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams News: Not starting vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Williams won't start against the Timberwolves on Friday.

The 26-year-old point guard got the starting nod in Dallas' final outing before the All-Star break, though he'll slide to the second unit Friday in favor of Tyus Jones. Over his last five appearances off the bench, Williams has averaged 13.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
