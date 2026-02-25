Brandon Williams News: Notches double-double vs. Nets
Williams provided 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, 10 assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 win over the Nets.
Williams delivered his first double-double of the season and the third of his career. In 53 career games with at least 10 field goal attempts, Williams' 81.8 percent shooting from the field on Tuesday against the Nets was his most efficient. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 14.5 points, 5.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 23.3 minutes per contest through six games in February.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 205 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1213 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1015 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More