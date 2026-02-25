Brandon Williams News: Notches double-double vs. Nets

Williams provided 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, 10 assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 win over the Nets.

Williams delivered his first double-double of the season and the third of his career. In 53 career games with at least 10 field goal attempts, Williams' 81.8 percent shooting from the field on Tuesday against the Nets was his most efficient. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 14.5 points, 5.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 23.3 minutes per contest through six games in February.