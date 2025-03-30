Brandon Williams News: Plays final game of two-way deal

Williams (back) tallied 12 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes in Saturday's 120-119 win over the Bulls.

Listed probable heading into the day due to lower back tightness, Williams proceeded to play through the injury and provided Dallas with some quality production off the bench while serving as point guard Spencer Dinwiddie's primary backup. One of Dallas' three two-way players, Williams has now reached his season-long limit of being active for 50 games at the NBA level, so he won't be eligible to play again for the Mavericks until at least April 10, when the team would be able to upgrade a two-way player to a standard contract. Dallas will have just two games left in the regular season after that date, but Williams could keep himself in playing shape until that time by seeing action in the G League with the Texas Legends. Williams has made 31 appearances for Dallas, averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per contest.