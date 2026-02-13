Brandon Williams News: Productive in Thursday's start
Williams produced 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Lakers.
Getting his first start since Jan. 17 with Cooper Flagg (foot) in street clothes, Williams posted his highest assist total since Dec. 5 while scoring in double digits for the seventh time in the last eight games. Over that span, the fourth-year guard is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 boards and 0.8 threes in 21.9 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 103 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 58 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 58 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More