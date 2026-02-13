Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams News: Productive in Thursday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Williams produced 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Lakers.

Getting his first start since Jan. 17 with Cooper Flagg (foot) in street clothes, Williams posted his highest assist total since Dec. 5 while scoring in double digits for the seventh time in the last eight games. Over that span, the fourth-year guard is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 boards and 0.8 threes in 21.9 minutes.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago