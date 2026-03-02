Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams News: Puts up 14 points in defeat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:48am

Williams finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 loss to the Thunder.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Williams is perhaps going through his most prolific stretch of the season. He's scored in double digits in each of his last seven appearances, with five of those coming off the bench, and the numbers back him up. He's averaging 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest over that span while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
