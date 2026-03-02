Brandon Williams News: Puts up 14 points in defeat Sunday
Williams finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 loss to the Thunder.
It wouldn't be a stretch to say Williams is perhaps going through his most prolific stretch of the season. He's scored in double digits in each of his last seven appearances, with five of those coming off the bench, and the numbers back him up. He's averaging 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest over that span while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.
