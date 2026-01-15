Making his return from a two-game absence, Williams provided the Mavericks with a lift off the bench, reaching the 20-point mark for the fifth time in 35 appearances on the season. With Cooper Flagg (ankle) leaving the game after playing just 15 minutes, Williams could be in line for elevated usage and minutes once again if Flagg is unable to play Thursday against Utah in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.7 minutes over his last five appearances.