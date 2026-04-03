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Brandon Williams News: Puts up 23 points vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 11:56pm

Williams ended with 23 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 138-127 loss to Orlando.

Williams reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 24, and this was his best scoring output since he delivered 26 points in a loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day. Williams has been very productive off the bench and has scored in double digits in 11 of his last 12 outings with the second unit, a stretch in which he's averaging 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
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