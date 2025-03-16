Brandon Williams News: Reaches double figures in start
Williams ended with 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to the 76ers.
Williams got his second start of the season Sunday due to injuries throughout the Dallas roster, reaching the double-digit mark and finishing as one of six Mavericks in double figures. In both of his starts, Williams has reached double figures while averaging 12 points over those two contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now