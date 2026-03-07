Brandon Williams News: Returns from one-game absence
Williams notched 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes during Friday's 120-100 loss to the Celtics.
Williams returned to action Friday after sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set due to a quadriceps contusion. While he was efficient in his limited run, his playing time saw a noticeable dip with Cooper Flagg (foot) back in the starting lineup. After averaging nearly 25 minutes per game since the All-Star break, Williams was capped at 19 minutes Friday, a trend that may continue as the Mavericks' rotation returns to full strength.
