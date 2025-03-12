Brandon Williams News: Score team-high 19 points

Williams notched 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 loss to the Spurs.

Williams returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to a minor hamstring concern. Despite moving back to the bench, Williams impressed yet again, scoring a team-high 19 points. Over his past four games, Williams has averaged 19.3 points to go with 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. Dallas clutching at straws when it comes to cobbling together a rotation, meaning Williams should continue to play a significant role, keeping in mind he can suit up only seven more times as a result of his contract.