Brandon Williams News: Scores career-high 31 points
Williams chipped in 31 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 122-111 loss to the Grizzlies.
Williams came out of nowhere to emerge as a reliable scoring weapon for the Mavericks, notching 14 points in the loss to the Bucks on Wednesday and pouring this career-high mark in the loss to Memphis. The third-year forward is stepping up and taking advantage of the opportunity, as injuries in recent weeks have decimated the Mavs roster. Williams could see a sizable uptick in his fantasy value if he continues to handle this role off the bench going forward.
