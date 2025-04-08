Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams News: Set to sign two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

The Mavericks plan to convert Williams to a standard two-year NBA contract later this week, Shams Charania of ESPNreports.

Dallas is gearing up for a potential spot in the Play-In Tournament and addressed their backcourt depth Tuesday, committing to Williams with a two-year deal. The 25-year-old guard has played in 32 games for the Mavericks this season, averaging 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep.

