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Brandon Williams News: Signs with Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Williams signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Warriors on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams is coming off a successful campaign with the Mavericks. Across 66 regular-season appearances, he averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 three-pointers. Minutes won't be easy to come by in Golden State, however, so he's likely going to be an emergency depth option.

Brandon Williams
Golden State Warriors
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