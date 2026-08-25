Brandon Williams News: Signs with Warriors

Williams signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Warriors on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams is coming off a successful campaign with the Mavericks. Across 66 regular-season appearances, he averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 three-pointers. Minutes won't be easy to come by in Golden State, however, so he's likely going to be an emergency depth option.