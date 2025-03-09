Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 12:29pm

Williams will start in Sunday's game against the Suns, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The two-way guard will supplant Dante Exum in the starting five. Williams is coming off a career-high 31-point performance during Friday's loss to the Grizzlies, and he has averaged 14.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 24.0 minutes per game in his last five NBA outings.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now