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Brandon Williams News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Williams accumulated 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 124-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Williams has been a steady contributor off the bench for the Mavericks, and he's scored in double digits in all but one of his 17 appearances since the All-Star break. The bench role limits his upside a bit, but Williams has the ability to fill the stat sheet every time he steps on the hardwood, so he's a valuable option to target in most formats if he's available.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
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