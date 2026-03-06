Brandon Williams News: Will play Friday

Williams (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game against Boston.

Williams did not play in Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Magic, but he has been given the green light to play in the second leg of the Mavericks' back-to-back set Friday. In seven games (three starts) since the All-Star break, Williams has averaged 15.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 24.7 minutes per game, though it's unclear what his playing time will look like now that Cooper Flagg is back in the mix.