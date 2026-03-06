Brandon Williams News: Will play Friday
Williams (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game against Boston.
Williams did not play in Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Magic, but he has been given the green light to play in the second leg of the Mavericks' back-to-back set Friday. In seven games (three starts) since the All-Star break, Williams has averaged 15.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 24.7 minutes per game, though it's unclear what his playing time will look like now that Cooper Flagg is back in the mix.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need NowYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 33 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More