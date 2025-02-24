Braxton Key News: Five steals in G League

Key tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks over 38 minutes Sunday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 117-108 win over the Iowa Wolves.

It was another dominant defensive outing for Key on Sunday, during which he led both teams in steals and tied with Martez Brown in blocks. Key has logged 11 steals over his last two G League outings and has averaged 3.2 steals per game over his last 10 outings.