Braxton Key News: Game-high 26 points in G League

Key notched 26 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-100 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Key scored at least 25 points for the fourth time over his last five appearances. Across 43 G League appearances, Key has averaged 16.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game.