Braxton Key headshot

Braxton Key News: Gets two-way deal with GSW

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 4:16pm

The Warriors signed Key to a two-way contract Tuesday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Warriors had an additional two-way spot on the roster after converting Pat Spencer's contract to a standard deal. Golden State has opted to use that spot on Key, who has spent the entire regular season in the G League with the San Diego Clippers, where he is averaging 16.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks over 33.4 minutes per game.

Braxton Key
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
