Braxton Key News: Gets two-way deal with GSW
The Warriors signed Key to a two-way contract Tuesday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Warriors had an additional two-way spot on the roster after converting Pat Spencer's contract to a standard deal. Golden State has opted to use that spot on Key, who has spent the entire regular season in the G League with the San Diego Clippers, where he is averaging 16.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks over 33.4 minutes per game.
