Key had 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and five steals across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 loss to Rip City.

Aside from handing 12 dimes, Key finished just two rebounds away from recording a triple-double. He should operate as one of San Diego's primary playmaking threats as long as he remains healthy.