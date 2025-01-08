Braxton Key News: Impressive final line in G League
Key finished with 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and four blocks over 32 minutes Tuesday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 91-85 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Key fell just one rebound shy of a double-double and led San Diego in assists and blocks. He's scored in double figures in his first five appearances of the G League Regular Season, averaging 15.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.0 blocks in 33.4 minutes.
Braxton Key
Free Agent
