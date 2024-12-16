Braxton Key News: Leads San Diego in G League win

Key posted 20 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 120-108 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Key led the club in points and rebounds while logging his second consecutive 20-plus-point outing. Through 14 G League appearances, the 27-year-old has averaged 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.9 blocks across 29.6 minutes per contest.