Braxton Key News: Posts double-double in G League

Key compiled 21 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes Sunday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 107-98 win over the Squadron.

Key led the team in both points scored and rebounds en route to compiling his 20th double-double in the G League this season. The two-way player has yet to see any action in the NBA and should continue to play exclusively with Santa Cruz.