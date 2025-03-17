Braxton Key News: Posts double-double in G League
Key compiled 21 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes Sunday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 107-98 win over the Squadron.
Key led the team in both points scored and rebounds en route to compiling his 20th double-double in the G League this season. The two-way player has yet to see any action in the NBA and should continue to play exclusively with Santa Cruz.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now