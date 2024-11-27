Braxton Key News: Produces double-double

Key compiled 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block Tuesday during San Diego's 95-85 loss versus South Bay.

Key led the team in rebounds and steals but struggled shooting the ball as he converted on a mere 38.5 percent of his field-goal attempts. He did however manage to record his second double-double of the season in just six games played.