Braxton Key News: Puts up 30 points in G League
Key logged 30 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 31 minutes Wednesday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 116-98 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.
Key made his debut for Santa Cruz after he signed a two-way contract with Golden State on Tuesday. Though he'll be eligible to move between the G League and the NBA for the rest of the regular season, Key will likely see most of his playing time with Santa Cruz. Over his 39 total appearances in the G League between the San Diego Clippers and Santa Cruz, Key has averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 31.8 minutes per contest.
