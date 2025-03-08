Braxton Key News: Snatches seven steals in G League

Key played 36 minutes Friday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 112-110 loss versus the Herd and compiled 25 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, seven steals and three blocks.

Key racked up his 19th double-double of the campaign in addition to snatching a season-high seven steals. The two-way player has yet to appear in an NBA game this season and should continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.