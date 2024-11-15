Braxton Key News: Stuffs stat sheet

Key registered 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 132-128 overtime loss to the G League Valley Suns.

Key came through with a big night in the scoring column after being held to six points in Sunday's matchup with Rip City. His defensive prowess has been on full display over his first three games of the season, as he's tallied 10 total steals over this brief stretch.