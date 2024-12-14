Brian Bowen News: Double-doubles off bench

Bowen totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 127-119 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Bowen scored in double figures for only the third time in nine G League appearances, and his 14 rebounds were more than double his previous season-high mark (six). Across nine G League appearances, Bowen has averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.