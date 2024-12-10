Brian Bowen News: Efficient in loss

Bowen played 26 minutes Monday during Stockton's 131-114 loss to the Stars and logged 24 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and a steal.

Bowen had one of his best outings of the season Monday despite the loss, scoring a season-high 24 points while coming off the bench. The 6-foot-6 forward was also efficient shooting the ball, connecting on 88.9 percent of his field-goal attempts. He's averaging 6.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.