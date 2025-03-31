Brian Bowen News: Full stat line off bench in win

Bowen posted nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Bowen provided a full stat line off the bench Saturday, burying at least one three-pointer and collecting at least five boards in his fifth consecutive outing. During this stretch, the 26-year-old has averaged 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers on 56.3 percent shooting from deep in 21.9 minutes.