Brian Bowen

Brian Bowen News: Productive outing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 2:12pm

Bowen delivered 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 17 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to Grand Rapids.

Bowen made the most of his 17 minutes off the bench and was one of four players who scored in double digits in this loss. Bowen averages 4.6 points in 13.9 minutes per game across nine regular-season contests.

Brian Bowen
 Free Agent
