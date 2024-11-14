Brian Bowen News: Quiet in 19 minutes
Bowen generated two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes of Wednesday's 116-112 win over Salt Lake City in the G League.
Bowen saw significant run in the victory but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. He turned the ball over twice and attempted just three shots. He was one of three Stockton players to finish with a negative plus-minus.
Brian Bowen
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now