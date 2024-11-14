Fantasy Basketball
Brian Bowen

Brian Bowen News: Quiet in 19 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Bowen generated two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes of Wednesday's 116-112 win over Salt Lake City in the G League.

Bowen saw significant run in the victory but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. He turned the ball over twice and attempted just three shots. He was one of three Stockton players to finish with a negative plus-minus.

Brian Bowen
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
