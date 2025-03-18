Brian Bowen News: Team-high eight rebounds off bench

Bowen registered 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 135-113 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Bowen led the second unit in scoring Sunday, also coming down with a team-high eight boards off the bench. Over his last seven games, the 26-year-old has averaged 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.2 minutes.