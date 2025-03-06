Brian Bowen News: Turns in efficient 16 points

Bowen ended with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during the G League Stockton Kings' 136-127 win over the Valley Suns on Tuesday.

Even though he turned the ball over four times, Bowen provided a spark off the bench with an efficient 16 points Tuesday. The 26-year-old remains a volatile contributor, as he's averaged 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in 19.4 minutes through his last 10 G League contests, but he's shooting 55.4 percent from the field during this period.