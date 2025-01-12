Fantasy Basketball
Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh Injury: Deemed questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 12:40pm

Sensabaugh is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets due to return to competition reconditioning.

The 21-year-old forward is nearing a return to game action after missing three consecutive contests due to an illness. With Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski (ankle) and Lauri Markkanen (back) all listed as questionable, Micah Potter and Cody Williams could be in line for increased roles.

