Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh Injury: Iffy due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 8:49am

Sensabaugh (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Sensabaugh was a late addition to the injury report which doesn't bode well for his status. He's been getting a lot of run for the Jazz lately and combined to score 61 points over his last two outings. If he's unable to play, the Jazz could use a committee approach to soak up his minutes with guys like Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk possibly benefitting.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
