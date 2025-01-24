Brice Sensabaugh Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Sensabaugh (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Sensabaugh will likely return from an ankle injury Saturday following a one-game absence in Wednesday's game against the Thunder. John Collins (illness) and Cody Williams (ankle) has already been ruled out against Memphis, so Sensabaugh could be primed for an expanded role. The 2023 first-rounder has averaged 20.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.7 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes while shooting 42.3 percent from deep over his last six appearances.