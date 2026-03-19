Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Sensabaugh (illness) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Sensabaugh will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set, right after erupting for 41 points (17-31 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes of Wednesday's 147-111 loss to Minnesota. Ace Bailey and Elijah Harkless could see larger roles due to Sensabaugh's absence.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
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