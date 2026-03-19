Brice Sensabaugh Injury: Out with illness
Sensabaugh (illness) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Sensabaugh will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set, right after erupting for 41 points (17-31 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes of Wednesday's 147-111 loss to Minnesota. Ace Bailey and Elijah Harkless could see larger roles due to Sensabaugh's absence.
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