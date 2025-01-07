Fantasy Basketball
Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh Injury: Ruled out against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Sensabaugh (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Sensabaugh is coming off two incredible performances on the road. He dropped 34 points on the Heat on Saturday and followed that up with 27 during Sunday's game against the Magic. Fortunately for Utah, Lauri Markkanen will return to the floor for the Jazz on Tuesday night when they take on Trae Young and company.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
