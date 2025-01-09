Fantasy Basketball
Brice Sensabaugh Injury: Won't play against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Sensabaugh (illness) is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat.

Sensabaugh will miss his second straight game Thursday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to an illness. Sensabaugh dropped a season-high 34 points in his previous outing against Miami, so Utah will need to look for scoring output elsewhere. The 21-year-old forward's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Phoenix.

