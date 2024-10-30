Brice Sensabaugh News: Contributes 11 points Tuesday
Sensabaugh racked up 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 loss to Sacramento.
Sensabaugh posted the 10th double-digit scoring effort of his young career Tuesday, and he might be tasked with a slight uptick in usage after Taylor Hendricks suffered a season-ending leg injury. Sensabaugh has averaged 14.8 minutes while appearing in all four of Utah's contests to thus far.
