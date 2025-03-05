Fantasy Basketball
Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Enters starting lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 3:59pm

Sensabaugh is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

The Jazz are effectively without their usual starting lineup Wednesday, so Sensabaugh will join the first unit. Over five games as a starter this season, Sensabaugh has averaged 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
