Brice Sensabaugh News: Enters starting lineup Wednesday

Sensabaugh is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

The Jazz are effectively without their usual starting lineup Wednesday, so Sensabaugh will join the first unit. Over five games as a starter this season, Sensabaugh has averaged 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor.