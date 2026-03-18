Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Erupts for 41 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Sensabaugh generated 41 points (17-31 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes of Wednesday's 147-111.

The blowout didn't prevent Sensabaugh from getting his, as the score-first wing hit the 40-point milestone for the second time in his career (both this season). Sensabaugh accounted for nearly 37 percent of Utah's points and exactly one-third of the team's shot attempts. With several key contributors sidelined due to injury, Sensabaugh looks to have the ultimate green light. In his last 14 games, Sensabaugh is averaging 20.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 26.5 minutes.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
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