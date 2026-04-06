Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Explodes for 34 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Sensabaugh amassed 34 points (11-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Sunday's 146-111 loss to the Thunder.

Sensabaugh has been outstanding for the Jazz in the second half of the season, and he has taken advantage of the bigger role he's had since the All-Star break to post impressive numbers across the board. This was the fourth time he reached the 20-point mark in his last five appearances, and he's averaging an impressive line of 25.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in his 11 starts since the All-Star break.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
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