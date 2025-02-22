Fantasy Basketball
Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Getting start vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Sensabaugh is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Sensabaugh didn't play in Friday's 130-107 loss to the Thunder, but he'll get a start here since the Jazz won't have regular starters such as Collin Sexton (ankle) and John Collins (back) available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. This will be Sensabaugh's second start of the season, and in the previous one he posted eight points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 27 minutes in a loss to the Warriors on Jan. 28.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
