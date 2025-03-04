Brice Sensabaugh News: Held scoreless in loss

Sensabaugh posted zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and two rebounds over 16 minutes during Monday's 134-106 loss to Detroit.

After scoring 21 points Sunday night, Sensabaugh moved back to the bench Monday and wasn't able to generate anything on the offensive end. His production has been very volatile at times, though he's someone to watch closely in the final stretch as the Jazz begin to lean heavily on their youth with nothing to play for.