Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Hits for 22 in Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Sensabaugh contributed 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Kings.

The third-year wing has started four straight games and scored more than 20 points in all of them, averaging 25.8 points, 4.3 threes, 3.3 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks during that stretch in just 27.8 minutes a contest. Sensabaugh figures to continue handling a bigger role as long as Lauri Markkanen (hip), Ace Bailey (concussion) and other key members of the Jazz rotation remain sidelined.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
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