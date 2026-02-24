Brice Sensabaugh News: Leads second unit in loss
Sensabaugh logged 26 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-105 loss to the Rockets.
The third-year wing played only 19 minutes Friday in Memphis and managed just nine points, but when he isn't subjected to load management by a tanking Utah squad, Sensabaugh has been one of the team's most consistent offensive producers. He's scored in double digits in 10 of the last 13 games (one start), averaging 16.8 points, 2.8 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.7 assists in 25.8 minutes a contest.
