Brice Sensabaugh News: Logs 21 points in starting role
Sensabaugh finished Monday's 119-116 victory over the Warriors with 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 29 minutes.
Sensabaugh has turned in some massive totals this season, and his moment in the starting lineup earned him his third-highest total of the season while playing with the first unit. Although John Konchar has started recently, continued production from Sensabaugh could give the full-ttime job. The move would align well with a youth-focused rebuild.
