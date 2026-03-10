Brice Sensabaugh News: Logs 21 points in starting role

Sensabaugh finished Monday's 119-116 victory over the Warriors with 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 29 minutes.

Sensabaugh has turned in some massive totals this season, and his moment in the starting lineup earned him his third-highest total of the season while playing with the first unit. Although John Konchar has started recently, continued production from Sensabaugh could give the full-ttime job. The move would align well with a youth-focused rebuild.