Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Moves to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Sensabaugh is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Collin Sexton is back in Utah's starting backcourt Monday, pushing Sensabaugh to the bench against Detroit. Sensabaugh has reached double figures in scoring in six consecutive games (four starts), averaging 15.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.2 three-pointers in 22.9 minutes while shooting 47.5 percent from deep.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now