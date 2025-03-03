Brice Sensabaugh News: Moves to bench Monday

Sensabaugh is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Collin Sexton is back in Utah's starting backcourt Monday, pushing Sensabaugh to the bench against Detroit. Sensabaugh has reached double figures in scoring in six consecutive games (four starts), averaging 15.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.2 three-pointers in 22.9 minutes while shooting 47.5 percent from deep.